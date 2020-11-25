Charges have been filed with the 1st District Court against a man accused of sexual lewdness in front of children at a local grocery store.
William Darrell Joyner, 53, has been charged with two third-degree felony counts of lewdness involving a child.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the incident took place on Aug. 23 in a Logan “retail/grocery” store. Police wrote Joyner exposed himself in an aisle of the store and “masterbated in a public place.”
Two girls under the age of 14 were present during the incident, police wrote.
Police wrote Joyner was a registered sex offender and his criminal history enhanced the charges to felonies.
Joyner was convicted of similar class-A lewdness involving a child charges in 1996 and 2002. In 1993, court records indicate he was charged with the same offense in Cache County but was not convicted.
In 2013, a jury found Joyner guilty of aggravated stalking in Missouri; according to documents filed with the 41st Judicial Circuit in Macon County, Missouri, Joyner was sentenced to four years in the department of corrections. Joyner reportedly stalked a 12-year-old girl and told officers after being arrested he thought they were “soul mates.”
Joyner was booked into the Cache County Jail on Oct. 15. He was released after posting nearly $5,000 bail and ordered to participate in pretrial supervision and acquire electronic monitoring.
An initial appearance for Joyner has yet to be scheduled.