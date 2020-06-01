Charges were filed on Monday against a man accused of robbing two women and making them undress at knifepoint.
Richard Opoku-Agyemang, 22, has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Opoku-Agyemang also faces a Class-A possession of a controlled substance charge, also filed on Monday, in a separate case.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Logan City Police officers responded to the incident address on May 26. Police wrote Opoku-Agyemang arrived at the address via cab and demanded the alleged victims pay for the service. After they paid, Opoku-Agyemang continually demanded money and displayed an “elk or deer horn” knife.
“The victim’s then stated Richard forced them to strip down to their underwear,” police wrote, “He searched through (the victim’s) stuff and stole a phone, and a charging bank.”
In addition to the stolen property, the affidavit alleges Opoku-Agyemang also stole $50 before fleeing on foot. The alleged victims attempted to stop Opoku-Agyemang, police wrote, but he still was brandishing the knife.
When located by police on Friday, Opoku-Agyemang told police he did not remember anything from that night. Another affidavit filed with the court stated methamphetamine was found in Opoku-Agyemang’s wallet. When transported to the jail, police wrote Opoku-Agyemang had a “high fever” and was transported to a local hospital for clearance where he allegedly fought with an officer and hospital staff.
Opoku-Agyemang was booked into the Cache County Jail on Friday and is currently being held with no bail.