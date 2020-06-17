Charges have been filed against a Newton man accused of sexually abusing children.
Harris Duane Griffin, 72, has been charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The charges were filed against Griffin on Monday. If convicted, Griffin could face life in prison.
According to Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doyle Peck, it’s alleged Griffin abused a now 13-year-old victim. It’s alleged Griffin inappropriately touched the victim without consent on several occasions, Peck said. Though not related, Peck said, the alleged victim recognized Griffin as a trusted adult and knew him very well.
According to Peck, the victim disclosed the abuse to a friend who reported the incidents to law enforcement on the morning of May 29. During the investigation, Peck said statements made by Griffin corroborated the alleged victim’s story. Peck said the investigation and interviews happened all on the same day, leading to the arrest of Griffin later that afternoon.
Griffin was released from the Cache County Jail on May 29 as well, by way of a bail bondsman. Bail for Griffin was set at $100,000.
An initial appearance for Griffin has yet to be scheduled.