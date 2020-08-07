Charges were filed on Tuesday against a Tremonton man alleged to have injured four in a car accident in Logan Canyon.
Dustin Wesley Andersen, 45, has been charged with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — three third-degree felonies and one class-A misdemeanor. He also faces one class-B count of reckless driving.
On July 30, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a traffic collision at Milepost 469 in Logan Canyon. An affidavit of probable cause filed with the 1st District Court states Andersen was headed northbound at an excess of 50 miles an hour when it collided with a southbound vehicle. The affidavit states the area of impact was on the southbound shoulder; a witness to the crash told troopers Andersen crossed the double yellow line before the collision.
While obtaining information from Andersen, troopers wrote the scent of alcohol was present in the open air. Field sobriety tests were performed displaying several clues of Andersen’s impairment, troopers wrote. Andersen told troopers he did consume alcohol before leaving for Garden City.
Four teenagers sustained critical injuries in the accident. Troopers wrote the driver fractured a femur bone, a passenger had a lung punctured, another passenger had an abdominal contusion and another passenger was paralyzed.
Family members have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the paralyzed passenger. According to the campaign, the passenger has since had both legs amputated above the knee and lost 30 percent of her intestine. She was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. A report from ABC4 said the other three teens had returned home.
Andersen was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail.
According to documents filed with the court on Friday, Andersen and defense council have waived his arraignment, entered a plea of not guilty and requested a jury trial.
The medical crowdfunding campaign is ongoing at gofundme.com/f/sarah-frei-medical-expenses.