A man who authorities say engaged in a home burglary and police chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting on April 19 has been charged with disarming officers after the incident.
Isaac Joel Washakie, 36, faces two counts of first-degree felony disarming a police officer and two counts of third-degree felony assault by prisoner. The charges were filed with the 1st District Court on Monday. Washakie is set for an initial appearance on June 22.
On April 19, according to news releases from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a 911 report of a male suspect who was said to have entered a home in Wellsville with an AR-15 rifle while demanding keys to a vehicle. Sheriff Chad Jensen wrote the suspect, later identified as Washakie, was located by officers in a stolen van and a high-speed pursuit ensued.
The incident ended, according to Jensen, with an officer-involved shooting in Paradise.
The following day, according to charging documents filed with the court this week, Washakie was being transferred to the Utah State Prison from a local hospital due to a Board of Pardons warrant. Based on his “physical condition and compliance,” officers wrote, Washakie was not restrained in a wheelchair being used to move him.
While being escorted out of the hospital, officers wrote, Washakie “lunged from his wheelchair” and grabbed at an Adult Probation and Parole agent’s gun “attempting to remove it from its holster.”
“As he did this, witnesses report the Defendant yelling statements such as, ‘I am going to (expletive) kill you,’ ‘bury me,’ and ‘you’re going to have to kill me,’” officers wrote.
The firearm was kept away from Washakie and he was taken to the ground where Washakie grabbed a magazine from another agent’s vest, according to the document. While retrieving the magazine, officers wrote, Washakie grabbed at the second agent’s gun.
The agents eventually gained control of Washakie, though one agent was struck in the face and received a cut on the hand. Officers wrote the incident was captured on surveillance cameras and witnessed by hospital staff.
The news releases from last month state the two deputies involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave while an investigation is being completed. The Northern Utah Critical Incident team, lead by the Cache County Attorney’s Office, was contacted to conduct the investigation, while deputies were pursuing the burglary in Wellsville.
“Upon completion of the aggravated burglary investigation, criminal charges for Washakie will be reviewed with the Cache County Attorney's Office for formal charges,” Jensen wrote in a news release.
Washakie has yet to be charged in the burglary incident.