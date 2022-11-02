Bradfield Murray

Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield (left) shakes hands with Cache County Attorney Dane Murray during a special county council meeting on Tuesday. Murray was appointed to serve as the interim county attorney until the 2024 general election.

 Brock Marchant

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Dane Murray, chief prosecutor and deputy county attorney, was selected to serve as the interim Cache County Attorney during a special-set county council meeting on Tuesday.

Former-Cache County Attorney John Luthy recommended Murray for the role both to The Herald Journal and in his resignation letter to the council.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.