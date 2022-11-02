Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield (left) shakes hands with Cache County Attorney Dane Murray during a special county council meeting on Tuesday. Murray was appointed to serve as the interim county attorney until the 2024 general election.
Dane Murray, chief prosecutor and deputy county attorney, was selected to serve as the interim Cache County Attorney during a special-set county council meeting on Tuesday.
Former-Cache County Attorney John Luthy recommended Murray for the role both to The Herald Journal and in his resignation letter to the council.
“Dane has my full confidence. He will serve honorably, and he will … receive strong support form the remainder of the Cache attorney’s office,” Council Chair Barbara Tidwell said, reading from Luthy’s resignation letter during the meeting.
The council unanimously voted to appoint Murray to serve in the interim as acting county attorney until the 2024 general election. Murray was sworn in shortly thereafter followed by the plaudits of council members and others in attendance.
In a brief speech, Murray thanked the council, his family and co-workers. He told the council he was grateful for the vote of confidence and was looking forward to the job.
“It’s a huge responsibly, and I take that extremely seriously,” Murray said.
It’s not the first time Murray has shown interest in the county attorney role.
Since Swink had less than two years left in his elected term, a special election was scheduled within the Cache County Republican Party to select candidates. But when only three attorneys applied, the election was ultimately cancelled and Luthy was selected by the council.
