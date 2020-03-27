Charges against an Idaho man accused of child sexual abuse were dismissed on Thursday.
Dustin J. Andrew, 48, was charged with first-degree sodomy of a child and two counts of second-degree aggravated sex abuse of a child. The abuse was alleged to have happened in the '80s, when Andrew and the alleged victim were juveniles.
According to a motion to dismiss filed with the 1st District Court, Cache County prosecutors state Andrew has no adult criminal history. Andrew voluntarily underwent a psychosexual evaluation involving face-to-face interviews with the alleged victim, polygraph tests and an EyeDetect examination to assess his risk.
“The results of this examination show that (Andrew) was found to be unlikely to exhibit illegal sexual behavior in the future and was classified as low risk,” prosecutors wrote.
Based on the results of the psychosexual evaluation, the “extreme disparity” in potential punishments if convicted as an adult as compared to conviction as a juvenile, and the lack of adult criminal history, prosecutors believed it was in the “interest of justice” to dismiss the case.
“The State is in no way discounting the crimes alleged to have been committed in this case or the lifelong effects these offenses had had on the victim,” the motion states, explaining the decision to dismiss had been explained to the victim and ongoing support and victim services would continue to be offered. “The State believes the victim absolutely and believes that there is substantial evidence and a high likelihood of success at trial.”
Police requested a warrant for Andrew’s arrest in April 2019. According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, law enforcement responded to CAPSA where the alleged victim disclosed being sexually assaulted as a child living in Lewiston. It was alleged Andrew forced the victim to perform oral sex on him until she was 13 years old.
Andrew was arrested in Pocatello on May 6 and was ultimately extradited to Utah to face the charges. He pleaded not guilty on July 23.