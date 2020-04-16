Charges were filed in 1st District Court on Wednesday against a Layton woman accused of sexually abusing a child in 2009.
Mariah Keisha Butler, 28, faces one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Both charges are first-degree felonies and are alleged to have happened in Cache County in October and November of 2009.
Butler faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.
Butler is currently incarcerated in the Davis County Jail on 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to documents filed in the 2nd District Court, the FBI along with state agencies executed a search warrant at Butler’s home. On her phone, according to documents, they found “at least 10 videos and images of child rape.” According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the FBI had identified Butler on a social media application commonly used for the sexual exploitation of children.
Butler allegedly admitted to police of sexually exploiting children and was arrested by the Layton Police Department on Feb. 26.
An initial appearance for the charges in Cache County has yet to be scheduled.