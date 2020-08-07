A Colorado man facing child sexual assault charges alleged to have happened more than five years ago made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Justin Earl Cisneros, 40, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy on a child, first-degree rape of a child and second-degree sexual abuse of child. The charges were filed with the court on March 28 and a warrant was issued for Cisneros’ arrest three days later.
During the initial appearance, Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar told the court that Cisneros fought extradition from Colorado and a governor’s warrant had to be obtained. Lachmar told The Herald Journal that governor’s warrants are issued when defendants living outside the jurisdiction of the state refuse to be extradited. Lachmar said the “quite significant process” of securing the warrant requires approval from the governor of Utah. The process can take several months, Lachmar said, and is subject to strict timelines.
“Everything is statutory,” Lachmar said.
Cisneros was booked into the Cache County Jail on Wednesday, where he is currently being held with no bail.
According to indicting documents filed with the court, Cisneros allegedly sexually assaulted the child victim while living in Cache County between the years of 2013 and 2015. The alleged victim — 8 years old at the time of the interviews with law enforcement — told deputies of several instances of sexual abuse by Cisneros. Deputies wrote the abuse happened over the course of the two-year period, according to the victim.
During a recorded phone call with Cisneros, deputies wrote that “several soft denials” were made and Cisneros said he would not have harmed the alleged victim on purpose. Cisneros said it was a possibility that something happened by accident, deputies wrote, and he said he was struggling with depression and drinking at the time.
Cisneros is scheduled for further arraignment on Aug. 11.