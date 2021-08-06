Cache County prosecutors have filed charges against a 72-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2003.
Lloyd Thomas Clark faces five first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The charges were filed with the 1st District Court on Tuesday.
A probable cause statement filed with the court states Clark was being investigated for an unrelated incident when it was discovered he was a registered sex offender out of Colorado and had potentially sexually assaulted a child victim in Cache County.
Logan City Police wrote Clark was arrested in 2007 by the Canon City Police Department in Colorado after “chatting with an undercover officer posing as a mother looking for an adult male to have sex with her eleven year old daughter.” The affidavit states Clark then made statements to the undercover officer about inappropriately touching a child; investigators found the alleged victim, now an adult, had not been interviewed and Clark had not been investigated for the statements.
Police wrote the alleged victim recalled five incidents of being inappropriately touched by Clark in Cache County.
Around the time of his arrest in 2007, police wrote Clark denied sexual contact with the alleged victim. However, police wrote Clark was recently interviewed via phone while being held in a Colorado jail after violating his parole and admitted to inappropriately touching the child, but denied other allegations.
An initial appearance for Clark has yet to be scheduled.