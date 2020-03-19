A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of murdering his mother.
Shawn Ryan Andrews, 28, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree obstructing justice. He could face life in prison if convicted.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, two competency evaluations have been completed with conflicting determinations regarding Andrew’s “rational and factual understanding” of the charges and potential punishment if convicted. Subsequently, a third evaluation was ordered in February.
Documents state Andrews doesn’t appear to have a rational understanding and is unable to rationally discuss matters with his counsel. Andrew’s mental status, according to one document, has “deteriorated as of late to the point that no meaningful dialogue can be had” with his attorney and defense experts.
On Nov. 23, North Park Police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at an apartment in North Logan. Neighbors told police a man believed to be Andrews fled the apartment after a commotion. Sixty-year-old Debra Ann Andrews was found by police dead at the scene after being stabbed in the back.
Police arrested Andrews near 1200 N. Main Street in Logan. A probable cause affidavit states police found a bloodied backpack and knife near a Walmart parking lot. Video surveillance footage shows a man believed to be Andrews discarding items and entering the store to use the restroom.
Andrews is being held in the Cache County Jail on no bail.
A competency hearing has been scheduled for April 9.