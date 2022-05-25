Cache County managing public defender Mike McGinnis approached the County Council with an issue during their bimonthly meeting on Tuesday — a nationwide attorney shortage has reached the Cache County public defenders office as they struggle to fill necessary contract positions.
According to McGinnis, fewer law school graduates, high caseloads and the stress of the career all contribute to the shortage. All of these factors as well as the ability to earn more in the private sector also led to the issues faced by the office.
One attorney, Joseph Saxton, will be leaving his county contract job in July, opening another vacant position to be filled. The other currently empty positions are a grant-funded, part-time conflict attorney and a new district court contract the council created in March.
“It’s a demanding position. It can wear on you,” McGinnis told the council, explaining Saxton, in his view, was “fed up” with the burdens of the position. “I’ve heard the same complaints from a lot of other defenders as well.”
In attempt to fill the empty spots in the public defenders office, McGinnis advertised the jobs on Indeed, Zip Recruiter, the Utah State Bar’s website, the Utah Indigent Defense Commission website and KSL jobs. He also ensured all local attorneys have a copy of the positions. In total, three applicants responded. McGinnis determined two of them to be unqualified.
“These aren’t positions that we can hire a new attorney out of law school to do,” McGinnis said. “We’re going to give somebody 200 cases and say, ‘Go get it.’”
In order to find qualified attorneys to fill the positions, McGinnis proposed the public defender contract amount be raised from $6500 a month to $8500 a month.
To show an example where the problem wasn’t solved before it led to problematic impacts, McGinnis’ presentation included a news report about Multnomah County, Oregon, where 40 cases have been dismissed because of a lack of public defenders. According to the report, public defenders in Multnomah have an average of 130 cases. McGinnis said in Cache Valley, the average was 250 last year.
“If we don’t get ahead of this now, I’m concerned that this will, you know, snowball and become a crisis,” McGinnis said.
Cache County Attorney John Luthy supported McGinnis’s position.
“This request is not, as he said, not just for defendants, this request is for the system,” Luthy said. “I completely support this request and, if anything, think it may not be aggressive enough.”
Luthy explained an understaffed or otherwise insufficient defense could affect the entire justice system.
“If you don’t have both sides fully engaged, then the integrity of the system is at stake,” Luthy said. “The integrity of our prosecutions, of our convictions, is at stake.”
Council Vice Chair Paul Borup, who prides himself in regular frugality in budgetary matters, was strongly supportive of McGinnis’s request.
“I have a staunch record of being really kind of a budget hawk, but government has some prescribed roles,” Borup said. “We’re a nation of laws and people can have unfair accusations against them and need to defend themselves, and then some people actually committed the crimes. But they need a defense.”
The council voted to allow the increase in income in the public defender contracts. McGinnis said he has enough in the office’s budget to accommodate the raise currently, but he will need to request a higher amount at a future budget hearing.
McGinnis believes the higher amount will help him fill the positions.
“I think if we don’t have somebody in the next six months, we’re going to have some major issues,” McGinnis said. “That’s why I came to the council now before we have those problems.”
McGinnis also said the increased pay is a temporary fix to a long-term issue. He hopes to eventually restructure Cache County’s public defenders office to more closely resemble the county attorney’s office.
“There’s not a lot of counties that are this supportive of the public defenders office as our county,” McGinnis said. “I don’t think we’re going to have a problem because of how supportive they are.”