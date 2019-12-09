The sentencing for Breaisa Montano, 27, was continued until Nov. 16, due to alleged discrepancies in her presentencing investigation report. The PSI report was completed by Adult Probation and Parole, and recommended Montano be sentenced to prison. Montano said she had successfully completed parole years prior, though the PSI report states the contrary.
Judge Thomas Willmore continued the sentencing and said Montano had 14 convictions for property crimes.
“You better be prepared to address that,” Willmore said.
Lamar Dawson, 23, pleaded not guilty to first-degree felony rape on Monday during a preliminary hearing. Judge Thomas Willmore bound Dawson over for trial in the case.
Dawson and the alleged victim initially met on a popular dating app. After a period of time had passed, it’s alleged Dawson had sex without consent with the alleged victim on Valentine’s Day, 2019.
Willmore said the trial will be one of credibility determinations — something that’s not allowed in preliminary hearings. Willmore explained the burden of probable cause for preliminary hearings and said it had been met.
Dawson was a redshirt freshman for the Utah State University football team in 2018 and is no longer listed on the team’s roster.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Robert Bersonnet, who faces several drug-related felonies spanning three cases, will attend Drug Court as the result of his preliminary hearing on Monday. Judge Thomas Willmore acknowledged it wasn’t the first attempt at treatment for Bersonnet, 31, but said he saw positive aspects in him.
“You’ve got to follow the rules,” Willmore said.
Bersonnet said he made the decision to be “jumped out” of a Utah-based gang and was fully committed to recovery and his family.
“I don’t want the criminal atmosphere around me,” Bersonnet said.