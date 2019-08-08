The Utah Board of Juvenile Justice and Utah Juvenile Defender Attorneys are sponsoring a juvenile record expungement clinic at the 1st District Courthouse in Logan on Friday, Aug. 23, from 4-6 p.m.
If it has been one year or more from the date of termination within the juvenile court jurisdiction or termination from Youth Parole Authority, and if the applicant is at least 18 years of age, a person can visit the courthouse and seek a review for all Utah juvenile criminal court records.
Applicants must appear in person at the event with a valid form of government-issued picture identification. Utah driving privilege cards will not be accepted.
There is no cost for this service.