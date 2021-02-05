Cache County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a incident where multiple snowmobiles were stolen.
Lt. Doyle Peck said three snowmobiles had been stolen along with a homemade trailer in Millville. Peck said two of the snowmobiles had been recovered in west Smithfield and deputies are hopeful to find the third. The theft appeared to be a crime of opportunity, according to Peck, and the snowmobiles may have been used before being ditched in a rural area.
The snowmobiles are 2004, 2016 and 2017 models. Peck estimated the value the machines was in the ballpark of $20,000.
“It is not common to have snowmobiles stolen,” Peck said, explaining that due to the expense of the machines, such a theft was likely to “raise some eyebrows.”
According to an affidavit filed with the court, deputies acquired surveillance footage of the theft and located a truck that appeared to match the description of the vehicle used to steal the machines. The driver of the vehicle was pulled over, and deputies wrote there were snowmobile parts in the truck.
The driver, however, denied being involved in any snowmobile theft and deputies wrote probable cause was not established to charge him. The driver was arrested and booked on unrelated controlled substance and weapons charges.
Deputies wrote in the affidavit that the identities of the persons believed to be involved in the theft had been obtained and were being pursued.