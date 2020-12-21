A man facing several charges of sexual exploitation of a minor had his case in 1st District Court dismissed due to new charges being filed in federal court.
Michael D. Alvey, 39, appeared before the court on Monday via video conference call. During the hearing, Cache County prosecutors and defense counsel told the court Alvey had been indicted on “identical” federal charges and requested the case be dismissed in the 1st District.
Alvey had been charged with 20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor alleged to have happened in September.
According to a criminal compliant filed with the U.S. District Court, FBI investigators reviewed 113 files of child sexual abuse material being requested by an IP address in the Logan area in July.
Investigators executed a search warrant in September, according to the document, and Alvey was found to be the sole inhabitant of the physical address associated with the IP address.
The complaint states “several thousand images and videos” of child sexual abuse material were found on seized electronic devices believed to belong to Alvey. It’s alleged Alvey made admissions to law enforcement officers in Davis County of viewing child sexual abuse material.
Alvey was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Sept. 14 and released on $30,030 bail.
Alvey made his initial appearance for the federal charges on Nov. 16 and is set to appear for a status conference on Jan. 11.