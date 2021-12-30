The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are requesting help from the public after a buck deer was shot and left to waste in Northern Utah.
On Nov. 24, according to a statement from the DWR on Wednesday, the deer was found on private property partially obscured by sheet metal and it was reported to authorities two days later.
Authorities believed the animal was shot with a rifle and dumped near an exit along I-80 approaching Evanston, Wyoming. The head of the animal was removed and the rest was left behind. Conservation officers believe the individuals involved intentionally tried to conceal the location of the animal.
“Residents in the area reported seeing a large buck deer in the area previously, but officers have not yet confirmed if it is the same animal,” officers wrote.
In 2020, according to data from the DWR, 1,079 animals were killed illegally in Utah valued at over $387,000.
Faith Heaton Jolley, a public information officer for the DWR, confirmed a somewhat similar incident occurred recently in Cache County.
The animal was seen decapitated on the side of the road on between Hyrum and Providence. Rather than being shot and stowed away, however, Jolley said investigating officers believed the deer had been struck with a vehicle and unknown individuals harvested the animal's head.
“It’s still illegal,” Jolley said.
If an individual hits a deer with a vehicle, Jolley said a donation slip can be issued by a local DWR office approving a person to harvest a deer’s antlers or meat. Though, Jolley indicated requests to harvest roadkill are less common as the meat is often not consumable.
However, Jolley said requests for donation slips aren’t guaranteed. In fact, they can be rather rare.
“It’s kind of a case by case basis,” Jolley said.
Crimes involving wildlife can be difficult to solve, Jolley said, because “wildlife doesn’t talk” to investigating officers. But she praised Utah hunters, by and large, as they generally report and monitor illegal activity.
“They self-police these bad actors,” Jolley said.
Anyone with information of wildlife-related crimes in Utah is encouraged to report them to DWR by calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337 or texting 847411. Reports can also be made through the UTDWR Law Enforcement app or online through the DWR website.
According to the statement, rewards are available and requests for confidentially are respected.