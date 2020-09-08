A Montpelier man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Dwight Degnan, 88, is currently incarcerated in the Caribou County Jail in Soda Springs and was arraigned in 6th District Court Tuesday afternoon, Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington told the Idaho State Journal Tuesday evening.
Degnan has been charged with felony first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marjorie Oberheim Degnan, his wife, according to a Tuesday news release from the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident that led to the criminal charges against Robert Degnan began to unfold around 7 p.m. on Sunday when Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 20021 U.S. Highway 30 in Montpelier in relation to a firearm-related injury, the sheriff’s office said in its news release.
“Investigation at the scene revealed that Marjorie Oberheim Degnan was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said. “As a result of the investigation. Robert Dwight Degnan was arrested and formally charged with first-degree murder.”
Robert Degnan was arrested at the home without incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a previous news release on Sunday.
The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing, Heslington said.
Robert Degnan is due back in court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
Robert Degnan faces capital punishment or up to life in prison if convicted of the first-degree murder charge filed against him.