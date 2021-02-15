A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in 2019 is seeking to have evidence in his case suppressed because he did not “knowingly and intelligently” waive his Miranda rights while being questioned by law enforcement.
According to a motion filed with the court, Shawn Ryan Andrews was not capable of waiving his rights guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment due to schizophrenia. The motion states a witness in the case reported to officers that Andrews “was hearing voices early in the day” and that he told police he may have been drugged.
Andrews “clearly told the officers that he did not remember what happened, and he made numerous nonsensical statements to the officers in response to their questions,” the motion states.
Documents filed with the court state Andrews was not capable of understanding the proceedings against him citing Unspecified Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorder as well as auditory and visual hallucinations after competency evaluations were administered by the Utah Department of Human Services.
The Herald Journal previously reported Andrews had received three evaluations before being declared incompetent to stand trial; the third was ordered after two prior evaluations had conflicting results. Ultimately, Andrews was ordered by the court to be transported to a hospital to be restored to competency.
According to Cache County prosecutors’ response to the motion, Andrews never actually received the third competency evaluation ordered by the court.
According to prosecutors, Andrews was diagnosed with stimulant use disorder and unspecified depressive disorder; schizophrenia is not mentioned in the document.
“The doctor at the State Hospital specifically found that the Defendant did not meet the criteria for a psychotic disorder and even if he did, the symptoms that he reports experiencing, i.e. auditory hallucinations, did not appear to interfere with his ability to navigate the legal system,” prosecutors wrote.
Due to the circumstances in the case, prosecutors state Andrews did knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently waive his Miranda rights.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told The Herald Journal that although a third evaluation was never officially completed through Human Services, a private doctor had evaluated Andrews, which resulted in the court’s competency ruling. McGinnis said more information would come to light at an upcoming evidentiary hearing, but there was “no doubt” regarding Andrews’ diagnosis.
Andrews, 29, was charged in November 2019 with first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a woman at an apartment complex in North Logan on Nov. 23, 2019.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, North Park Police officers found the 67-year-old dead at the scene lying near the front door of her apartment. Neighbors told police a man with a backpack fled the complex and ran toward the North Logan Walmart.
According to documents filed with the court, witnesses described the man as matching Andrews’ description. A large knife or a “sword” could be seen obtruding from the top of the man’s backpack, witnesses told police.
Video surveillance obtained by police showed Andrews discarding items at the Walmart then entering the store’s restroom before leaving. Police located a bloodied black backpack and a knife in the area.
Andrews was located on Main Street in Logan and was taken into custody. According to documents filed with the court, Andrews made statements to officers that he was “feeling weird,” that he may have been drugged and that he wanted to go to a hospital.
Prosecutors allege Andrews made several vacillating statements to police as to why he killed the woman.
Andrews was booked into the Cache County Jail on Nov. 24 where he is currently being held. He is set to appear before the court on March 2.