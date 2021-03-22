Local law enforcement had an eventful Sunday Morning after an inmate escaped from the Cache County Jail but is now back in custody.
Cecil Vijil, a 38-year-old a federal inmate being held at the jail, escaped from the recreation yard around 11:15 a.m. According to a statement from Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doyle Peck, Vijil scaled the recreation yard fence as well as an outer perimeter fence and continued to flee on foot.
“Corrections deputies attempted to apprehend Mr. Vijil, but he was able to escape and ran into fields next to the jail,” Peck wrote.
According to scanner traffic, Vijil was located by officers “taking a breather” among a herd of cattle. At one point during the incident, Vijil was observed removing part of his prison uniform and brandishing a board he found on the ground as a weapon.
“He’s got a pretty big board in his hands that he’s swinging around,” officers said over the scanner.
Scanner traffic indicated Vijil was pacing back and forth, hitting the ground with the board. Officers requested residents in nearby houses to shelter in place while long-range, less-than-lethal weapons — including beanbag rounds — and K9 units were established in the area. Officers were advised to use caution while approaching Vijil, who had entered a nearby pond and had a criminal history of violence toward officers.
“We’ll let a dog do it,” officers said over the scanner, “if he wants to swing a board at people.”
Scanner traffic indicated Vijil eventually dropped the board and surrendered to law enforcement without further incident.
Peck wrote Vijil was back in custody around 12:15 p.m. He was examined by medical staff and returned to jail.
On Monday, Cache County prosecutors filed two charges against Vijil: third-degree escape from official custody and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement as a class-A misdemeanor.
An initial appearance in the case has yet to be scheduled.
“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the large and coordinated response by local law enforcement agencies,” Peck wrote. “Through the cooperative effort of all responding officers, this individual was able to be safely taken back into custody.”
According to documents filed with The United States District Court of the District of Utah, Vijil faces four charges: assault on a federal officer, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon while within Indian Country.
According to the complaint filed with the court, Vijil was suspected in a convenience store shooting in Mexican Hat, Utah. When an FBI agent and deputies went to contact Vijil at his home regarding the incident, it’s alleged Vijil fired upon the officers with an “AR-style rifle.”
According to the most recent order from the court in November, a three-day jury trial set to begin on Jan. 25 was postponed until coronavirus pandemic precautions relax and the court is able to hold in-person proceedings.