On Thursday, new felony charges were filed in 1st District Court against owners of a local funeral home.
Lonnie Kent Nyman is accused of five second-degree felonies in activities related to Nyman Funeral Home: communications fraud, pattern of unlawful activity, unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary, theft by deception and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Kent Nyman, Lonnie's father, is accused of three second-degree felonies — communications fraud, pattern of unlawful activity and unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary.
The charges stem from the sale of pre-need funeral service arrangements and the alleged mishandling of those funds. According to a probable cause statement, from August 2014 to December 2018, the Nyman Funeral Home received over $772,000 from 111 clients. All but 11 of the clients were over the age of 65, police wrote.
“None of these funds were placed in trust accounts as required by law,” police wrote.
According to the statement, the funds were placed into accounts with Lewiston State Bank and Bank of Utah, which served as operating accounts for the funeral home. But, police alleged, the funds were also used for personal expenses for both Lonnie and Kent.
“Records showed purchases at fast food restaurants, sporting goods stores, as well as payments toward the personal credit card accounts of both Lonnie and Kent,” police wrote.
Kent allegedly told police during the investigation his primary responsibility was selling and contracting the pre-need service arrangements. Lonnie would then deposit the payments into the operating account.
According to police, Lonnie made multiple statements about the whereabouts of the money — at one point claiming the funds were in an investment account.
"To date, no information regarding the existence of this account has been provided or found," Police wrote. "Rather, all records reflect client pre-need trust payments were deposited into the Nyman Funeral Home operating account."
At the time of the investigation, the operating account held less than $1,000, police wrote.
On Aug. 21, nine days after Lonnie had been sentenced to 1-15 years in prison for unrelated felonies, the Utah Department of Commerce Funeral Services Licensing Board discussed the matter of the missing funds in a public meeting. At the time, the board voted to revoke Lonnie’s funeral director’s license. The board also voted unanimously to place the funeral home on probation, in hopes the business could make good on the pre-need arrangements they sold.
On Sept. 27, the funeral home’s establishment license was surrendered, according to the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing website, and the funeral home was effectively closed.