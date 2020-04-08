A Florida woman accused of stalking Logan residents pleaded guilty to related charges on Monday.
Melissa Demetropoulos, 48, pleaded guilty to two class-A misdemeanor stalking charges and one count of third-degree felony retaliation against a witness, victim or informant. An additional 16 charges filed against Demetropoulos — including three felonies — were dismissed.
In October 2019, Demetropoulos was convicted of electronic communication harassment involving a university student in Logan. In 2018, the victim had received a social media request from a female believed to be in her 20s, according to documents filed with the 1st District Court. The victim received hundreds of messages and found out the person behind the account was Demetropoulos, according to police. It was alleged Demetropoulos discovered the victim’s phone number and address and began sending sexually explicit pictures and mailing gifts.
Demetropoulos was sentenced to 12 months' probation in Florida, in addition to 20 hours of community service and subsequent evaluations. According to documents, she was ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim.
However, new charges were filed against Demetropoulos and a warrant was issued for her arrest after harassment of the aforementioned victim and others continued. Police alleged Demetropoulos began contacting friends and family of the victim over social media. It was also alleged she began sending emails to police discussing several topics including the victim, convicted murders and local schools, and the spouses of police and attorneys who worked on the case.
Demetropoulos claimed to have purchased a ticket for a one-way flight to Utah, according to documents. Cache County prosecutors said law enforcement planned on arresting Demetropoulos when her flight landed, but she was arrested in Florida and ultimately extradited to Utah.
Demetropoulos was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell said Demetropoulos was found competent after utilizing medication for a serious mental illness. He said his client is anxious to get back to Florida and resume what was a normal life before her troubles began.
“She is doing much better at this point,” Caldwell said.
According to Caldwell, the alleged threats involving schools and convicted murderers were misconstrued by law enforcement. He said Demetropoulos had no intention of harming anyone at a school. According to Caldwell, the case largely revolved around Demetropoulos’ struggles with mental illness and wanting to tell her side of the story after people spoke negatively about her.
“It spun out of control, for sure,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said as part of a plea deal, no new charges regarding this incident would be filed. Based on the sentencing matrix, Caldwell said it will likely be recommended Demetropoulos serve between 90 and 150 days in jail — which is less time than she has already served.
Demetropoulos is currently being held in the Cache County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.