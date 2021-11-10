A former Spring Creek Middle School teacher pleaded guilty to amended assault charges on Tuesday.
Scott Daniel Meeker, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree aggravated assault, originally charged as a second-degree felony, and four counts of class-B assault. As part of a plea agreement, Cache County prosecutors agreed to a two-step reduction of charges, resulting in only misdemeanors, upon Meeker’s successful completion of probation.
Prosecutor Dane Murray told the court Meeker used “unlawful force or violence” that created a risk of bodily injury to the victims. A document filed with the court states “there was no legal justification” for Meeker’s actions.
Meeker is set to be sentenced on Dec. 20.
On April 14, 2020, according to an affidavit filed with the court, a student went to a local hospital for treatment “after allegedly being punched in the head two times by a teacher.” Cache County deputies wrote security footage of the incident depicted a student hitting the tops of lockers multiple times when he was confronted by Meeker. Deputies wrote that in the footage Meeker grabs the male student by his shirt collar and “slams him into the wall causing him to hit his head.”
After the initial incident, deputies wrote Meeker “chases” down a “group of kids,” pushing several out of the way. Two male juveniles were grabbed by the backs of their necks and pushed. Another male juvenile was struck in the head twice with “closed fist punches” that resulted in “goose eggs.”
Meeker was taken into custody the following day. Cache County School District spokesperson Tim Smith said Meeker resigned from his teaching position shortly after the investigation began.