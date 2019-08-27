Attorneys say they are ready to proceed in the upcoming jury trial for Jamaal Anthony Evans, a former Utah State University student accused of raping a young woman he met at a party during the summer of 2018.
Evans, 20, was charged in 1st District Court with first-degree felony offenses of rape and forcible sodomy.
He has since returned to Las Vegas.
According to a probable cause statement provided by the Cache County Attorney’s Office, the alleged victim told police that she has little memory of the night in question, when she attended a party and was drinking with a friend.
At one point, she remembered being in a shower where she reportedly hit her head on a metal rack that was hanging over the shower head. Evans was allegedly with her and asked her if she “was good,” the court document reads.
Her next memory was waking up the next day at her own residence, she said. The woman went to a local hospital for a rape exam and police were notified.
The woman’s friend was able to tell police that she found the alleged victim in the bathroom with Evans, nude and “completely incoherent.”
Evans, who redshirted for the Aggie football team before criminal charges were filed, has allegedly said he only “gave that girl what she wanted.”
He later told police that the alleged victim was coherent, and she did not start vomiting until after they had sex.
His case is set for a three-day jury trial which is set to begin on Oct. 30.