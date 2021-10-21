A man wanted for alleged human trafficking and rape offenses in Kentucky agreed to be extradited back to his home state on Wednesday after he and two locals were arrested in Cache Valley.
James David Burnham, 34, was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Oct. 14 after Kentucky State Police contacted local authorities roughly a week prior. A document filed with the court states Burnham was wanted for multiple sex offenses and child sex offenses.
In a statement from Kentucky State Police, Burnham was indicted for seven counts of rape, eight counts of human trafficking and other offenses after a six-month investigation that resulted in allegations spanning the past decade.
On Wednesday, Burnham appeared before Judge Brian Cannell via video conference call from the Cache County Jail and agreed to be extradited back to his home state.
“Good luck in Kentucky,” Cannell said.
Affidavits filed with the court state Cache County Sheriff’s deputies located Burnham at the residence of Hunter Alan Smith, 33, and Brandie Louise Baney, 29, in Logan. Both were arrested and booked on Oct. 18 after being suspected of obstructing Burnham’s arrest.
Smith was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday with four felony counts related to the incident: one count of second-degree obstructing justice and three counts of third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
Formal charges against Baney have yet to be filed.
According to affidavits, Smith and Baney were contacted by law enforcement and asked if Burnham was at the residence. Both initially denied Burnham’s presence, but after being separated Baney admitted he was inside.
“Hunter was still non-compliant,” deputies wrote.
According to affidavits, Smith was on probation and allowed his probation officer access to his phone. A text message was observed on the phone to a person named “James” stating, “do not come out cops are here,” deputies wrote.
Deputies searched the home, according to the affidavit, and found two handguns and a shotgun; Baney said the firearms were hers, deputies wrote, but text messages indicated the guns were owned by Smith.
In the messages Smith also made some other “concerning statements.” The affidavit states Smith wrote about hating law enforcement and that he intended to “grab the shotty and go out blazing.” Deputies wrote Smith also made other statements related to self-harm.
“I was supposed to go out killing cops not getting (expletive) by them again,” the messages state, according to deputies.
Smith is currently being held in the Cache County Jail. He is set to appear in court again on Oct. 25.