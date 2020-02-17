Local defense attorney Bryan Galloway has been appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert as a judge for the 1st District Juvenile Court, and the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation committee is seeking public comment on the move.
According to a press release from the committee, public comments will be accepted until March 3. The committee will then conduct a public hearing, followed by a recommendation to the Utah State Senate for confirmation. If confirmed, Galloway will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Angela Fonnesbeck to the 1st District Court after presiding over the juvenile court for nearly five years.
In an interview with The Herald Journal, Galloway said he was informed of the appointment on Friday morning after a phone conversation with Herbert. He said he’s been impressed with Herbert’s thorough, thoughtful selection process. Galloway said he is excited to take this next step in his career, though he never had the goal of becoming a judge.
“It wasn’t in my professional life plan,” Galloway said.
Galloway said he conferred with his family and determined the timing was simply right to pursue a new path.
Galloway said he is not interested in a future appointment to the 1st District Court; he did not apply for the current vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas Willmore on Feb. 16. According to Galloway, his skill set is germane to the generally collaborative, problem-solving juvenile court.
Public defenders face significant day-to-day pressures and high-level caseloads that are often overlooked, according to Galloway. He said his experience as a defense attorney and public defender has given him the boots-on-the-ground experience that will inform his judgeship if confirmed by the Senate.
“It’s a tough job,” Galloway said, “but it’s a job I really enjoyed.”
Those who want to comment should contact Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation committee staff, Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, by 5 p.m. March 3, at the Utah State Capitol, House Building, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-5210. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.