LOGAN — A court hearing was continued for a man facing several charges including failing to stop at the command of law enforcement and theft of a vehicle, among others.
On Tuesday, defense attorney Bryan Galloway said to the court though a plea deal had been presented to Erasmo Garcia, he wanted more time for his client to digest the offer.
The hearing was rescheduled for Oct. 28.
Garcia has been charged with failing to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both third-degree felonies; theft of a vehicle, a second-degree felony along with multiple misdemeanors.
An affidavit for an arrest warrant states Garcia led police on a high-speed chase after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. In gray Honda Accord with passengers present, Garcia fled at speeds as high as 85 mph until ultimately striking a wooden pole, and fleeing the scene on foot. The affidavit states the passengers suffered injuries and told police Garcia was driving the car. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were both found in the car.
An affidavit of probable cause states three car radios were found in the car, expensive Jeep gas canisters, several tools and a BB gun painted black to resemble a firearm — items law enforcement believed at the time may have been stolen.
The affidavit states the owners of the vehicle were working out some kind of deal with Garcia to “sell him the parts on the car since he wrecked it when he ran from Logan city police” — though the details of the deal are unclear. The affidavit states one of the owners noticed the car was missing the day before, but didn’t report it.
Prosecuting attorney Griffin Hazard said the investigation was ongoing and he has no comment.
Defense attorney Bryan Galloway said the issue surrounding Garcia’s permission, or lack thereof, to operate the vehicle was the main reason the cases weren’t resolved on Tuesday.
Garcia was arrested on Oct. 3 and is being held without bail.