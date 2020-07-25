Two people were found deceased on Friday night in a purported murder-sucide, according to law enforcement.
In a press release, Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen reported that at around 11:45 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Providence. Deputies located an unidentified 38-year-old female slain at the scene.
“Cause of death appears to be gunshot wounds,” Jensen wrote.
The witness who initially notified law enforcement told deputies he was on the phone with the victim, heard her scream “no” and then heard possible gunshots. Another witness also heard gunfire and a vehicle leaving the complex, Jensen wrote.
Law enforcement identified different locations where the suspect — the victim’s ex-husband — may have fled, Jensen wrote. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the home where the suspect was located and utilized a robot to determine if the suspect was in the home. He was found “in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was deceased.”
Cache County Victim’s Services Division advocates also responded to assist the family, according to the press release.
The press release states the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be available until it is completed.
Victim and suspect names have not been released at this time.