A Hyde Park man accused of causing a multi-car crash in Moab resulting in the death of a father and son is being held in Grand County Jail.
Benjamin Thomas Balls, 41, allegedly struck two vehicles on Sunday evening while speeding through downtown Moab in a large pickup truck. Vilsar Camey, 45, died at the scene while 10-year-old son Israel Camey died days later from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized after the crash and treated for injuries.
Balls was allegedly being pursued by Utah Highway Patrol on Sunday evening for traveling north toward Moab at high speeds. According to a probable cause affidavit, Highway Patrol terminated the pursuit as Balls entered Moab city limits. Police wrote Balls was driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The pursuit was resumed by Grand County Sheriff's Office deputies. After striking the two vehicles, according to police, Balls then crashed into a building near the intersection of Center Street and Main.
Two witnesses said they saw the pickup run a red light and had to slam their brakes to avoid being hit, police wrote. Balls was found under the crashed pickup after “crawling out of the passenger seat.” According to the affidavit, Balls said he was not wearing a seat belt and “has previously had a drug problem.”
Balls was taken to the hospital then taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter in addition to other charges and infractions.
Balls had been issued a citation that morning in New Mexico for speeding, no proof in insurance and not wearing a seat belt, according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 3, a warrant was issued in Cache County for class-A violation of a protective order. He also has a pending Class-B criminal trespassing charge.