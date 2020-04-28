A Hyrum man suspected of possessing sexually explicit material involving children was arrested on Monday.
Trei Joseph Stenlund, 24, is suspected of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. Formal charges have yet to be filed.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Logan City Police investigated a tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by Dropbox Inc. The company included 100 files related to the user; upon reviewing the files, police wrote the “vast majority” appeared to be sexually explicit material involving children.
According to the affidavit, Stenlund was detained and questioned on Monday. Stenlund told police he no longer had access to the account because it had been “taken away,” and had created a new account with a new email address. Stenlund said he had been trading Dropbox links on a smartphone application for nearly a year, police wrote, but wasn’t interested in files depicting underage people and would delete them.
Police searched the new Dropbox account on Stenlund’s phone, the affidavit states, and found at least 10 files depicting underage children; some of the files were the same files reported in the prior tip, police wrote.
Stenlund is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $50,000 bail.