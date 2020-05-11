Charges have been filed against a Hyrum man accused of stealing a prefabricated shed and possessing several firearms illegally.
Justin Ray Oswald, 41, has been charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; theft by receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and a single misdemeanor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Hyrum business reported a theft of a $3,000 prefabricated shed on May 7. A day later, the same business reported $1,500 in additional panels for shed construction had also been stolen. An unregistered trailer containing the allegedly stolen panels was located near Oswald’s home, according to deputies.
Oswald told deputies that an unknown male dropped the trailer on his property and left after unloading the stolen panels. The affidavit states Oswald admitted to deputies that he knew the items were stolen and helped unload them onto his property.
After a search warrant was obtained for Oswald’s home, the affidavit states, deputies found parts of the stolen shed, methamphetamine and paraphernalia, in addition to eight firearms in Oswald’s home “although a convicted felon.”
In 2013, Oswald was charged with two second-degree felonies and a third-degree felony after selling marijuana to a confidential informant and later being pulled over with 10 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after being stopped for a traffic violation.
According to documents filed with the 2nd District Court, Oswald satisfactorily completed all the necessary requirements and was granted a 402 reduction for the aforementioned charges to class-A misdemeanors.
Oswald was arrested on Friday and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.