A former Hyrum firefighter was sentenced to jail and probation for child abuse and controlled substance charges on Tuesday.
Michael Troy Kay, 46, profusely apologized to the court for his behavior and expressed his desire to give back to the community. Having been incarcerated for around 70 days, Kay said he severely missed his children and wanted to remedy his marriage — specifically, he wanted to support his wife’s dream of returning to a career as an EMT.
While addressing the court, however, the victim described a web of lies woven by Kay. She told the court since Kay’s arrest she had learned of multiple, clandestine marriages and a felony conviction in Oregon. She said he had been under the influence of drugs while having a small child in his care and had been dishonest about his military history.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray said it was his understanding Kay had been dishonorably discharged from the U.S Marine Corps after four years and served time in a brig for unknown offenses.
“He has done nothing but create hardships,” the victim said. “This man can serve years, as far as I’m concerned.”
Judge Brian Cannell sentenced Kay to 130 days with credit for around 70 days served in the Cache County Jail. Kay was ordered to wear an ankle monitor for 180 days after being released, as well as serve a 36-month probation.
Kay pleaded guilty in December to third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, class-A misdemeanor child abuse and class-A misdemeanor possession or use of a controlled substance.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Kay got into a physical altercation with a 13-year-old where the teenager received a swollen lip and bruising after Kay struck him in the face with his forearm. Kay then went after the teenager again in the front yard, bloodying his nose with punches and kicks.
Deputies wrote that Kay stated “he was done taking (expletive) from a 13-year-old,” and “he needed to be knocked out or knocked on his (expletive).”
Nearly 10 days later, deputies found a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and paraphernalia in Kay’s vehicle. The gun had been traded to Kay in exchange for a tattoo, police wrote.