An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse charges was sentenced to prison on Monday.
Kyle Eugene Joe, 20, of Caldwell, was sentenced to zero to five years in the Utah State Prison to begin immediately. Joe pleaded guilty in February to two counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony; attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree charge amended to a third-degree felony during sentencing; and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, defense attorney Wayne Caldwell addressed concerns with the presentence report’s sentencing recommendations and said Joe’s family has made efforts to enroll Joe in a treatment program in Idaho. After some discussion with counsel, Cache County prosecutors moved to amend one of the charges and recommended a sentence of zero to five years, which was imposed. Joe was ordered to complete sex offender treatment while incarcerated at the prison.
In June 2019, Joe was initially charged with 26 felonies — 10 of which were first-degree. According to a probable cause affidavit, four victims disclosed being sexually abused by Joe. Deputies wrote that pornography was shown to the victims on several occasions when Joe was a minor and then again when he was 18 years old.
“Hundreds” of sexually explicit photos and videos involving children, including the victims, were found on his phone, deputies wrote.
Joe was booked into the Cache County Jail on June 4, 2019, where he has since been incarcerated.