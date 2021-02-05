A man convicted of sex offenses in Idaho has been charged in 1st District Court after allegedly enticing a teenager in Cache Valley.
Bradley Drew Sorenson, 55, has been charged with 10 second-degree felonies: 9 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count enticing a minor by internet or text. He faces an additional count of third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
Sorenson was arraigned on Thursday appearing in court through a video call from the Cache County Jail.
During his initial appearance, Judge Brian Cannell ordered Sorenson to be held in jail pending a motion for detention hearing set for Feb. 8.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers received a tip indicating Sorenson had exchanged nude images with a 15-year-old male after enticing the minor on social media. Police wrote Sorenson had knowledge of the minor’s age and discussed “meeting up” for sexual activity.
Sorenson’s address was verified by police through the sex offender registry. Police wrote that a search warrant was issued for the residence, electronic devices were seized and Sorenson was taken into custody.
Police wrote Sorenson admitted to speaking with the minor and stated they lived in the same area. According to police, Sorenson admitted to receiving images; when asked if he sent images, Sorenson requested an attorney.
Court records indicate Sorenson was sentenced to the Idaho State Prison for sex crimes involving minors in 2004.
Sorenson was booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday.