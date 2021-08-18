An investigation into the death of a Rich County inmate in April concluded the man died of natural causes, officials told The Herald Journal on Wednesday.
The man turned himself in on April 6 to serve a sentence on a year-old DUI case, and was transported the following morning for treatment at a hospital in Evanston, Wyoming, where he was pronounced dead.
Rich County Sheriff Dale Stacey said the incident had been turned over to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, which had been completed roughly a month ago, and was then handed over the the county attorney.
“They found a bunch of problems, medical problems, that he had had,” Stacey said. “And that all just culminated, I guess, when he came down (to the jail).”
Rich County Attorney Ben Willoughby said an autopsy had been completed that revealed a “naturally caused death.” Willoughby said the inmate had “chronic” and “severe underlying health issues,” but declined to elaborate out of respect for the inmate and his family.
“I hesitate to get into the specific natural causes,” Willoughby said, “because … just out of good taste, I guess.”
However, Willoughby offered up that the inmate’s death was not related to COVID-19.
At the time of the incident, Willoughby said the inmate was one of two being held at the jail in Randolph with two jailers on staff. According to Willoughby, the jailers’ conduct during the incident was reviewed and found to be appropriate.
A jail so small that meals are provided by a local restaurant, Willoughby said, and inmates are always within earshot of jail staff. The small facilities and frequent interactions mean inmates aren’t getting lost in the mix, Willoughby said.
“Sometimes when you read about this happening … the worry is, like, that somebody is neglected and alone back in a cell going through some awful medical issue,” Willoughby said, explaining that was not the case in Randolph.
In this incident, the onset of symptoms was sprung on jail staff quickly, Willoughby said, but the investigation found nothing that could have prevented the outcome. The jailers, Willoughby said, “did everything they could.”
“They are traumatized,” Willoughby said. “It’s a hard thing to go through — when your job is to sit with people through the night, you don’t want this to happen with them.”