Logan resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah state capital to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse.
Weeks ago, however, she was making fliers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood.
The investigative piece noted experiences from child abuse victims and survivors who were within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when the incidents of abuse took place. In an official statement, the LDS church responded that the article was "oversimplified and incomplete and is a serious misrepresentation of the Church and its efforts." The full statement can be read on the church's website.
Growing up LDS, in an abusive situation in Idaho, Lundholm faced similar experiences as mentioned in the AP story.
“I went to my bishop for support,” she said. “The abuse was never reported.”
In Lundholm’s recollection, the clergyman instead worked with the abuser to go through the LDS process of seeking divine forgiveness. The abuser, Lundholm said, "just had to repent.”
“Nothing was ever done about it, and so it was able to continue to happen,” Lundholm said.
She said she still feels the effects of the traumatic experiences today and noted how things might be different had her religious leader reported the abuse.
“I would definitely not have to live with this lifelong trauma. I would probably not have to work as hard to function day to day,” Lundholm said. Though she acknowledged she would still experience hardships, she said “it wouldn’t be something chronic and something constant.”
The AP article and subsequent feelings it invoked, as well as the potential for more children to undergo the same circumstances, gave Lundholm a desire to act.
After she posted one of her feigned rally fliers for her book club to see, she found she was broadly supported.
She began organizing an event to raise awareness about Utah’s clergy exemption from mandatory reporting and push for change.
According to Utah Code 62A-4a-403, any individual who “has reason to believe that a child is, or has been, the subject of abuse or neglect, or observes a child being subjected to conditions or circumstances that would reasonably result in abuse or neglect, the individual shall immediately report the suspected abuse or neglect to the division or to the nearest peace officer or law enforcement agency.”
The law, however, provides an exception for clergy who receive confessions from abusers.
“I was like, 'You know, we should actually make this a thing.’” Lundholm said. “I reached out to Representative Angela Romero, who has championed changing this law in the past and she’s putting forward another bill.”
Romero — who represents Utah District 26 in the state house — has also agreed to be the keynote speaker at Friday’s rally. According to an August 12 Deseret News article, her and Utah House Rep. Phil Lyman have both started working on bills to end clergy’s exception to mandated reporting in what Lundholm hopes will be a bipartisan effort to change the legislation.
Other speakers at the rally will include abuse survivors, therapists, clergy members and others familiar with the situation.
Rabbi Avremi Zippel — one of the clergymen slated to speak and a survivor of child sexual abuse — spoke to The Herald Journal about the difficult predicament Utah clergy find themselves in. He said it happens more often than one would predict or like to know.
“I think it’s important to remember that if we were doctors, or if we were teachers, or if we were sport coaches, or if we employ any other profession which gave us that sort of proximity to children, the most important thing that we can do to keep people safe is to file those reports,” Zippel said. “We need to feel like we live in a society where everybody is after one thing, and that is the safety of children.”
When asked if he’s worried mandating clergy to report child abuse might prevent abusers from approaching clergy members, Zippel said he believes the benefits of such legal requirements would be worth the potential cost.
“If there’s no concern of that nature with mental health professionals, why should clergy be any different?” Zippel said. “As men and women of faith, the most important thing that God wants from us is to take care of children.”
Zippel said those who would think negatively of legislation mandating clergy to report child abuse should take a closer look at those who have been abused as children in circumstances the legislative change could have prevented.
“I’d ask them how many survivors they’ve consulted with in forming that opinion,” Zippel said. “Have they taken the time to see outside themselves and consult with someone who has been through these sorts of experiences to try and get it from their perspective?”
While explaining what she hopes Friday’s rally will accomplish, Lundholm cited a poll conducted by The Salt Lake Tribune and Suffolk University. The results showed the majority of those polled support mandating clergy to report child abuse without current legal exceptions.
“We believe all adults, without exemption, need to report abuse in order to protect children,” Lundholm said. “Our mission is to change the law that allows clergy exemptions to mandatory reporting of abuse.”
“We may be people who believe in God,” Zippel said. “It is not our job to play God.”