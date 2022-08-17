lindsey lundholm rally

Lindsey Lundholm poses for a portrait on Wednesday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Logan resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah state capital to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse.

Weeks ago, however, she was making fliers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. 

