The Cache County Jail is implementing a variety of measures in effort to control the spread of COVID-19 in the jail system.
Lt. Roy Hall said there are currently no COVID-19 cases in the jail, but if an inmate began exhibiting symptoms the initial response would be simple: quarantine and test.
“Right now we’re taking precautions to try and keep it out of our jail,” Hall said.
Hall said an additional, COVID-19 specific screening is being used on every individual entering the jail’s general population housing. Each inmate is subject to a three-day quarantine, Hall said, where they are monitored and then classified to a housing area. Hall said inmates are not eligible for non-quarantined, general population housing until the screening is completed.
“We have three screenings, initially,” Hall said, “and we’ve added the COVID-19 screening.”
To limit foot traffic into the jail, Hall said, they also implemented procedures to temporarily cite and release people arrested for nonviolent misdemeanor charges. Hall said these offenders will be given the option of bail — but if they can’t make bail, they’ll be screened for release on their own recognizance. According to Hall, reducing the jail’s population in the instance of an outbreak will allow for a more effective quarantine.
Hall also said nearly all inmate court dates and meetings with attorneys are being completed via video conference.
“We’re not transporting our inmates to the courts,” Hall said. “They’re staying here, in place, and they’re seeing the judge via video.”
Standard visitations at the jail, however, do not present a risk of spreading COVID-19. Hall said family or friends can come to the jail’s visiting room that uses a camera and monitor system, or they can visit inmates online from home using a computer or smartphone.
“We’re unique to some other jails in the state because all our visiting for our inmates is done electronically,” Hall said, “so we don’t have any face-to-face visits or any physical contact between visitors and inmates.”
Hall said the jail has been using sequestered visitation methods since 2004 when the jail was built.
“It was a safety and security reason, and a facility management reason,” Hall said. “We don’t have to worry about a visitor passing on contraband or illness to an inmate.”
For all the talk of social distancing as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, Hall said that’s not a possibility for inmates.
“It is pretty much impossible,” Hall said. “Jails are confined spaces where individuals live in close quarters.”
Cleaning procedures, soap and hand sanitizer — for inmates and employees — as well as emergency protective equipment are all being utilized to thwart the risk. Hall said he’s keeping an eye on inmates who reside in the demographics believed to be most affected by the virus, in addition to those inmates who take part in public-release programs.
“The biggest risk we have here is people coming into our facility,” Hall said. “We’re trying to prevent as much movement in and out of our facility as possible, but we’re trying to balance the public safety needs was well.”
Hall said inmates receive excellent medical care. When an inmate is in custody, Hall said the courts have determined they will be protected.
“We have a constitutional duty to protect these individuals,” Hall said.