The judicial nomination process for a 1st District Court vacancy will likely start over since the appointed judge was not confirmed by the Utah Senate by the end of the legislative session.
Robert Lund, the National Security and Anti-Terrorism coordinator for the United States Attorney’s Office who was appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert to the 1st District Court in February, was not confirmed by the Utah Senate during the regular session. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Thomas Willmore.
Kim Cordova, the executive director for the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, said state law requires the Senate to confirm an appointment within 60 days. Cordova said she had been told the Senate will not go into a special session to confirm Lund, and she will announce the vacancy when the 60 days expires at the end of April.
Lund was appointed around the same time as 3rd District Juvenile Court Judge Annette Jan, who was confirmed on March 11. According to Cordova, “technical problems with deadlines” resulted in Lund not being confirmed by the Senate.
“There are no problems with Rob’s qualifications or his ability to perform the work of a district court judge,” Cordova said. “The governor remains confident that Rob would be an exceptional judge.”
Sen. Lyle Hillyard told The Herald Journal the issue had to do with notice of Lund’s appointment and the 30 days allotted to appoint a judge, as well as another statutory deadline. Hillyard said there was no concern about Lund’s qualifications or his ability to do the job.
“It never got to that point,” Hillyard said.
The governor’s initial appointment displeased some in the local legal community, including Hillyard, largely due to what seemed like disregard of three local attorneys who were nominated for vacancy; others in the community were simply unfamiliar with Lund.
In addition to the parochial perspective, Lund’s prosecution of a highly publicized drug case was a cause for concern for some who feared antiquated, harsh sentences for offenders. In 2002, Lund prosecuted first-time offender Weldon Angelos who was sentenced to 55 years in a federal penitentiary for selling marijuana to an informant in Salt Lake City. However, Angelos received an early release after serving 13 years due to a discretionary motion filed by Lund.
Elizabeth Hunt, a defense attorney in Salt Lake City, said over the past 15 years she’d worked with Lund on occasion in federal court cases. She described Lund as a man of integrity.
“He’s very direct — you know exactly where you stand with him,” Hunt said. “I found him to be super fair.”
Growing up in Ogden, Hunt said she took piano lessons in Cache Valley once a week. In her experience, Cache County is a place that welcomes people, and the local politicians aren’t necessarily representing that same attitude.
“That is what I think the community is about,” Hunt said, “is embracing people.”
Drawing on her own experience in the courtrooms of Cache County, Hunt believes Lund would be a nice fit. She said it was her understanding that Herbert would appoint Lund again if he reapplies.
“Rob, I think, would make a good fit up there because he seems a little old-fashioned to me in a lot of his mannerisms, and I think that’s how Cache County is,” Hunt said. “I think old-fashioned values are very much operating in that community.”