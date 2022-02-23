As jury trials reemerged after a near 20-month suspension, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cache Valley residents are once again being called upon for jury service. But recent changes in jury pool communications may have notices and summons sent by email instead of traditional mail.
According to Brett Folkman, the trial court executive with the 1st District Court, potential jurors will be sent a juror qualification letter. If the letter comes back to the court with email information provided, then a subsequent jury notification or summons will be sent by email. Qualification forms without an email addressed affixed will result in notifications sent by mail.
Earlier this month, 15 summons were issued for individuals who failed to comply with jury service. They were ordered to appear before the court via video conference call early next month, and warrants for their arrest could be issued should they not show.
While failure to comply with jury service is not new, and the reasons why vary, Folkman said the courts haven’t had many problems with jurors since the trials resumed in the 1st District Court. According to Folkman, there have been seven or eight jury trials since the courts reopened in the fall of 2021. The first case to proceed to trial since the pandemic took place in Oct. 2021.
“(The courts) really haven’t had an issue with people showing up,” Folkman said. “We’ve had really good success, actually.”
With summons and notices being sent via email, however, it’s not hard to imagine them slipping unceremoniously into a potential juror’s spam folder, or being squandered in a massive shift-click-delete maneuver.
“I think that may be what happened on a few of these — we just don’t know,” Folkman said. “We can’t have a lot of people ignoring jury duty.”
According to the state court’s website, people are chosen for jury service at random from driver’s license and voter registration. Individuals will not be called upon to served more than one trial in a two year period.
Citizens should also be aware of scams involving jury service. The courts will likely never call, and will never ask for payment over the phone in respect to jury service. Law enforcement will also never call about a failure to appear for jury duty.