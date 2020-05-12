A Wickes, Arkansas, man facing multiple child sexual abuse charges from incidents in 2012 is headed to trial.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Guillermo Farias is scheduled for a three-day jury trial to begin on Nov. 18. Farias faces one count of rape of a child, a first-degree felony, and three counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.
Farias, 34, was arrested in Arkansas days after the charges were filed on March 24. Farias was extradited to Utah and booked into Cache County Jail on April 4; Farias pleaded not guilty to the charges later that month.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Logan City Police received a report from a woman who alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Farias as a 12-year-old. The victim told police she had developed a “crush” on Farias and had “romantically” kissed him several times when he lived in Cache Valley in 2012.
The affidavit states on one occasion the victim was provided alcohol at Farias’ home and slept on his couch. The victim told police she awoke being pulled from the couch by Farias, had her clothing removed and was raped. The assault stopped when a young person entered the room. Farias was 26 years old at the time of the assault, police wrote.
During a recorded phone call between Farias and the victim, according to the affidavit, Farias didn’t remember his time in Utah due to drug use. Police wrote Farias didn’t deny that “sexual relations” occurred during the call, but rather stated that drugs had affected his memory.
A status hearing was slated for July 13 and a final pretrial conference was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Farias is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $50,000 bail.