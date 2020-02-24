A jury trial has been scheduled for a man accused of murdering an infant.
In 1st District Court on Monday, a five-day jury trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 3 for Kyle Taylor Gooch. Defense Attorney Rudy Bautista told the court the defense needed time to find expert witnesses for Gooch’s defense.
Gooch, 30, has been charged with capital felony aggravated murder. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.
In December 2018, police responded to a 911 call from Gooch reporting the death of the child. During a preliminary hearing in January, police said the child — just days away from her first birthday — was found lying face-down in a crib tightly swaddled and “sopping wet.” Multiple contusions and abrasions were found on the child’s body by paramedics.
According to police testimony, Gooch said the child was acting out the night before. He put the fussy child to bed after swaddling her in a blanket like a “burrito” — rolling her from one end of the blanket to the other. Finding it strange he hadn’t heard the child the next morning, Gooch told police he entered her room to find her deceased.
Upon finding the child, Gooch allegedly waited 15 minutes before calling 911; he told police he wanted to determine the best way to tell the child’s mother so she wouldn’t panic.
An autopsy report was completed in April and showed more than a dozen blunt-force injuries to the baby’s head, all of which are “consistent with inflicted pressure as might occur with smothering,” according to police documents.
Gooch is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for July 6.