A jury trial has been scheduled for a Cache Valley man facing multiple sexual assault cases.
During his appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday, Wyatt Dean Martin, 23, was set to appear for a four-day jury trial to begin on Nov. 17. A final pretrial conference was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Martin faces one count of first-degree aggravated kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, and two counts of first-degree object rape in addition to other felony and misdemeanor charges. The charges span three cases involving separate alleged victims.
A jury trial had been slated for May, then rescheduled for July before being cancelled entirely.
Jury trials and in-person hearings had been suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Aug. 19, the Utah Judicial Council approved the 1st District Court to move from the red phase of the COVID-19 response plan to the yellow phase allowing for in-person hearings and jury trials. Trials conducted during the yellow phase must abide by certain regulations, including proper social-distancing measures and personal protective equipment to be worn by staff and patrons.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies allege Martin sexually assaulted one alleged victim after connecting with her on a popular dating app. Deputies wrote the alleged victim attended a party and was given alcohol by Martin. Deputies wrote she felt “far more intoxicated” than she believed she should have after consuming a relatively small amount.
The alleged victim told deputies Martin pushed her backwards on a bed hard enough to knock the wind out of her and proceeded to painfully assault her despite her telling him to stop. Deputies wrote Martin went to a closet, retrieved a strap and “told her that if she didn't quit moving he was going to tie her down.” After the assault, the victim went to a local hospital for an examination and contacted law enforcement.
Martin is alleged to have assaulted two other women.
According to another affidavit, deputies received a delayed report alleging Martin had sexually assaulted a woman who had also been drinking with Martin at a party. Deputies wrote Martin took her to his bedroom after she became “extremely intoxicated.” The alleged victim woke to Martin assaulting her and told him to stop, according to the document.
It’s also alleged Martin assaulted a woman he was dating. According to testimony from the preliminary hearing, Martin allegedly blindfolded the victim, bound her hands and feet to the bed and assaulted her. The victim testified Martin recorded the incident without consent.
In April 2019, prosecutors argued the cases were similar enough that evidence in each case should be used in all three cases. Judge Thomas Willmore partially granted the prosecutors’ motion in May of 2019; evidence in two cases was “roughly similar” and could be used at trial through the doctrine of chances, while the jury would receive limiting instruction regarding the third case.
Martin was arrested on Oct. 8, 2018, and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.