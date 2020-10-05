A jury trial has been set for a Providence man accused of sexually abusing a woman.
Richard Royal Cornell, 73, faces two counts of first-degree forcible sodomy, one count of first-degree object rape, two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse and one count of second-degree attempted forcible sodomy.
During Cornell’s appearance in 1st District Court on Monday, a three-day jury trial was set to begin on April 7. A prior jury trial had been set for the middle of October but was cancelled as a result of COVID-19 restrictions on the court.
Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway told the court he was hopeful for a resolution, indicating the case may not go to trial.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the alleged victim told deputies Cornell approached her in a bedroom and began tickling and touching her inappropriately. Deputies wrote the alleged victim told Cornell to stop, yet he continued with the inappropriate contact and sexual activity with the alleged victim.
During a recorded phone call between Cornell and the alleged victim, deputies wrote Cornell apologized and stated the event never should have happened.
“He told her he had prayed about it and she should come home, take a shower, and forget it ever happened,” deputies wrote.
Cornell was booked in the Cache County Jail on March 2 where he is currently being held. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on March 23 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Cornell is slated to appear for the final pretrial conference on Feb. 22.