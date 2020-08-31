A jury trial has been set for a Cache Valley man accused of attempting to kill a man with a hatchet and a knife.
During a status hearing on Monday, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway requested a jury trial for Ethan Drake Mortensen, 20, who faces one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of class-A unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.
The three-day jury trial was set to begin on Feb. 24 with a final pretrial conference slated for Jan. 11. Holdaway told the court he was hopeful for a resolution in the case before the trial date.
Mortensen was bound over for trial for the attempted murder charge in July. During Monday’s hearing, Mortensen waived his right to an additional preliminary hearing regarding the class-A misdemeanor charges.
Cache County prosecutors argue Mortensen took a substantial step toward committing a murder by swinging a large hatchet at the alleged victim. According to documents filed with the court, the incident took place in a Smithfield garage in July. The alleged victim confronted Mortensen about alcohol consumption and an argument ensued, according to documents. Mortensen retrieved a sizable hatchet and a knife from a backpack and attacked the alleged victim.
The victim sustained defensive wounds to the hand during the incident. Mortensen also sustained injuries and had a blood alcohol concentration of .273, according to prosecutors.
On July 9, Mortensen was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail, where he is currently being held. Holdaway told the court they will be arguing for Mortensen’s release pending trial in the near future.