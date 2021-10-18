A former USU football player accused of sexually assaulting a woman over two years ago is once again headed toward trial.
Lamar Anthony Dawson, 25, appeared in 1st District Court on Monday for a review hearing regarding a trial in his case. He was set to appear on March 15 to begin a four-day jury trial. Dawson’s case had been set for trial two times prior — once in August 2020 and again in January 2021.
Dawson faces one count of first-degree rape alleged to have happened on Feb. 15, 2019; he pleaded not guilty to the charge in December 2019.
On Feb. 14, according to an affidavit filed with the court, Dawson communicated with the alleged victim about returning an item to her apartment. Testimony during the preliminary hearing indicated Dawson initially connected the alleged victim on a popular dating app, but the two had ceased communication.
Logan City Police wrote in the affidavit Dawson returned the property, left the apartment and began exchanging text messages with the alleged victim a short time later. She indicated in the messages she had consumed alcohol and was heavily intoxicated. After Dawson asked the alleged victim if she wanted him to come back to the apartment, the alleged victim “relents,” police wrote, and invited him back with a caveat: “But dont expect sex because I’m not in the right mindset to make that decision.”
The affidavit states Dawson arrived at the apartment shortly thereafter. The alleged victim told police she remember “various moments” of the sexual assault, but didn’t recall how Dawson got there.
The night of the incident, a roommate told police the alleged victim “appeared very drowsy and almost asleep.” The roommate indicated the alleged victim’s “reaction to the alcohol seemed more severe than normal,” and officers found she had taken a new medication that, when taken with alcohol, “would result in significantly higher impairment.”
In text messages to the alleged victim, police wrote Dawson denied any sexual activity occurred, but admitted to consensual sex when questioned by officers.
Police wrote Dawson denied the alleged victim was highly intoxicated, and said she initiated sexual contact. When asked about the initial denial, Police wrote Dawson was “afraid she was trying to ‘pin’ something on him.”
At the time of the alleged assault, Dawson was a Utah State University football player. Police wrote he was suspended from all activities and the team.
Dawson was set to appear for a final pretrial conference on Feb. 28.