A 73-year-old man charged with multiple sexual assault felonies had his jury trial cancelled on Wednesday.
Richard Royal Cornell appeared in 1st District Court virtually from the Cache County Jail for a final pretrial conference. During his appearance, Cornell’s jury trial — set to begin on April 7 — was struck from the court’s calendar due to COVID-19 restrictions on the courts. Judge Brian Cannell said a recent order from Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant pushed out jury trials until June.
According to the order issued on Feb. 19, all in-person oral arguments and appellate court committee meetings are suspended through June 30.
“We will continue monitoring the crisis on a weekly basis and may overturn or extend this Order based on the circumstances at that time,” Durrant wrote in the order.
With no trial in sight, Cannell set Cornell to appear for oral arguments on a motion for his release on March 4.
According to the motion filed with the court, Cornell has been held in jail for over 318 days and will not likely have a trial in the matter until late 2021 or 2022 — a purported violation of his due process rights. The motion states “the prolonged and open-ended pretrial detention of the Defendant is becoming a punishment rather than a regulatory function,” and it’s requested the “model inmate” Cornell be released on an ankle monitor with pretrial supervision.
Prosecutors countered that analysis of the Code-R kit found DNA consistent with Cornell, showing he should be considered a danger to the victim and the community and ultimately shouldn’t be released. Prosecutors wrote Cornell’s due process and speedy trial rights had also not been violated, and the matter “must be viewed in a light of unprecedented societal disruption caused by a global pandemic.”
“It is relevant to this analysis that jury trials have been suspended in the State of Utah since March 2020,” prosecutors wrote. “There are undoubtedly numerous cases across the State where similar lengths of delay are occurring due to the Utah Courts’ response to a global pandemic, not because of the delay of either party.”
Cornell was arrested on March 2, 2020, after the 19-year-old alleged victim told deputies of a forcible sexual assault earlier that day. Cache County Sheriff’s deputies facilitated a confrontational phone call with Cornell where he allegedly made incriminating statements. Cornell declined to be interviewed by deputies and a warrant was sought for his DNA.
Cornell was charged with first-degree object rape, first-degree attempted forcible sodomy, two counts of first-degree forcible sodomy, and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges after waiving his preliminary hearing on March 23.