A man accused of sexual assault over two years ago had his jury trial cancelled during his 1st District Court appearance on Monday.
Devoney Imon Stanley, 20, had been set to appear for a two-day jury trial starting on Nov. 4.
During Stanley’s appearance, however, defense attorney James Wright and Cache County prosecutor Ronnie Keller indicated to the court that new information had been received in the case and prosecutors may file an additional charge. Wright also relayed to the court that a prior “false allegation” had been discovered in a review of text messages.
A continuance was requested in the case, the jury trial was struck from the court’s calendar, and Stanley was set to appear for a status conference on Nov. 29.
Advertisement
Dawson was previously charged with one count of first-degree object rape in October 2019; he pleaded not guilty to the charge on in January 2020.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, a woman reported to Utah State University Police being sexually assaulted at her residence “causing her pain.” Police wrote the alleged victim was asleep during the incident and did not consent.
The affidavit states Stanley acknowledged the incident during an instant chat being monitored by police and admitted to the offense during an interview with police.