LOGAN — The Cache County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for a man connected to a vehicle theft and high-speed chase that sprawled the north end of Cache County.
On Nov. 9, a black extended-cab pickup truck was stolen from Wellsville. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement located the truck at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 23 north of Mendon. Law enforcement began a lengthy pursuit until the driver crashed the truck in Cove. The press release states the driver fled on foot and tried to enter a home.
According to the press release, K-9 units responded to the scene and found the driver, but one of the K-9s bit a deputy. The driver continued to flee on foot and has yet to be located.
The driver is described as a white male last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.
The officer was treated at a hospital and has been released.