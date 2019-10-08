Two of the women raped by former college football player Torrey Green are suing Utah State University.
Filed on Monday in U.S. district court, the lawsuit states “that a dangerous environment existed at Utah State University where sexual assaults were known about and tolerated by the University and the individual defendants.”
The defendants named in the lawsuit include the university; the Utah State Board of Regents; Krystin Deschamps, a USU student conduct coordinator and assessment specialist; and Jenny Erazo, the coordinator for USU’s s Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information office.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit contend that the university and the individual defendants did not adequately investigate sexual assault accusations made against students or take appropriate actions to ensure all students had equal access to education opportunities.
The lawsuit comes after Green was found guilty earlier this year of multiple rapes that occurred between 2013-2015 while he was a student at USU.
This story will be updated.