A Layton man convicted of charges related to the defrauding over 500 investors in a Ponzi scheme, an episode that included a decade’s worth of fraudulent donations to Utah State University, was sentenced to 19 years in a federal prison on Tuesday.
Gaylen Dean Rust, 62, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and securities fraud. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah, Rust was also ordered to pay $153 million to the 568 victims in the case.
In a plea agreement, according to the news release, Rust admitted to owning Rust Rare Coin, Inc. from 2002 to 2018. During that time, Rust operated a scheme with individuals investing in the coin shop’s “silver trading program” — a fraudulent investment program that paid money to early investors with the investments coming from newer investors.
“We hope that a 19-year prison sentence and an order to pay over $153 million dollars sends a message to the community that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting financial crimes,” U.S. Attorney Andrea T. Martinez said in the news release. “Those who defraud their family, friends, and associates out of their hard-earned savings will be held accountable. Unfortunately, the reality of these cases is that victims’ money is nearly always spent by the perpetrator of the crime or paid out to other victims. This should be a stark reminder to all Utahns that it is imperative to vet your financial advisor or anyone who attempts to persuade you to invest in their business or financial dealings.”
In June, a court-appointed conflicts receiver, Wayne Klein, brought a federal lawsuit against USU to retrieve nearly $545,000 in donations that originated from the scheme. It was alleged the university had received 20 donations spaced out over the better part of a decade. The majority of the funds went to the Caine College of the Arts and the building of the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall.
The case was settled in October after the university paid out $381,000.
Rust was ordered to report to federal custody the day after his sentencing.